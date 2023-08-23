Daved Rosensweet, MD - "Happy, Healthy Hormones: How to Thrive in Menopause."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
On
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 @ 12:30 PM EST 5:30 PM UK 6:30 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Daved Rosensweet, MD
Bio: "Daved Rosensweet MD is the Founder of The Institute of BioIdentical Medicine and The Menopause Method, as well as the author of three books on the subject including his latest "Happy Healthy Hormones". Dr. Rosensweet graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1968. Early in his career, Dr. Rosensweet trained the first nurse practitioners in the United States and was in charge of health promotion for the State of New Mexico.
He is a nationally known lecturer and presenter at The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), The American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM), The Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG), and more. In 2019, he was called to Washington to speak in front of The National Academies of Science Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) on “The Safety and Efficacy of Bioidentical Hormones.”
Through The Menopause Method and The Institute of BioIdentical Medicine, Dr. Rosensweet is training medical professionals to master cBHRT using the most advanced and modern tools. His protocol has been used to treat more than 12,000 women.
Here is a short clip of Dr. Rosensweet talking about how he began to do the work he does
Additional resources:
Subscribe to Dr. Daved
Rosensweet’s
newsletter and
Download Dr. Rosensweet's book "Happy Healthy Hormones" for free
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
