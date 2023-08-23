BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Daved Rosensweet, MD - "Happy, Healthy Hormones: How to Thrive in Menopause."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
15 views • 08/23/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 @ 12:30 PM EST 5:30 PM UK 6:30 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Daved Rosensweet, MD

Topic: Happy, Healthy Hormones: How to Thrive in Menopause.


https://www.brite.live

Bio:  "Daved Rosensweet MD is the Founder of The Institute of BioIdentical Medicine and The Menopause Method, as well as the author of three books on the subject including his latest "Happy Healthy Hormones". Dr. Rosensweet graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1968. Early in his career, Dr. Rosensweet trained the first nurse practitioners in the United States and was in charge of health promotion for the State of New Mexico.

He is a nationally known lecturer and presenter at The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), The American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM), The Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG), and more. In 2019, he was called to Washington to speak in front of The National Academies of Science Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) on “The Safety and Efficacy of Bioidentical Hormones.”

Through The Menopause Method and The Institute of BioIdentical Medicine, Dr. Rosensweet is training medical professionals to master cBHRT using the most advanced and modern tools. His protocol has been used to treat more than 12,000 women. 

.


Here is a short clip of Dr. Rosensweet talking about how he began to do the work he does
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LQJ06TXGQ8


Additional resources:

https://compounding.com/

Subscribe to Dr. Daved Rosensweet’s
newsletter and
Download Dr. Rosensweet’s book “Happy Healthy Hormones” for free

https://iobim.org/book/



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

                                 


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

Keywords
healthfreedomnutritionpoliticsplantstruthmenwomenhormonesbioidenticalcompoundingpharmacytoxicitiesenergyassessment24urinecollection
