Wellness Superheroes | Eating Consciously w/ Laurie Rock

In our first episode to kick off 2024, we have Laurie Rock - a woman’s empowerment coach - who shares with us the gold of her lifelong journey of study and experience to eat consciously, change her life and thrive. All of this propelled her to create her amazing holistic healing and weight release program that has transformed hundreds of women’s lives.
Laurie's Website: https://www.laurierock.com/
Healthy Thriving Woman Adventure Program: https://www.laurierock.com/HealthyThrivingWoman
FREE BONUS for OUR viewers! Get Your FREE Life Design WorkBook HERE: https://www.laurierock.com/LifeDesignWorkbook2024
Wellness Superheroes links: NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com
Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes
Website - https://wellnesssuperheroes.com
