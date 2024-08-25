BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 8/25/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 8 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week

We're gonna talk about how our food is literally making us sick. I have a report for you on border security. We'll get into the depopulation agenda--seems like it's on track. George Carlin will stop by with some sage words of wisdom. The headlines are lined up and ready to go. We'll discuss how to advocate for your loved ones if, God forbid, they are ever hospitalized. Also, the X Files are kinda of a trip this week, and there's stuff you gotta see in the Top Stories. And as usual fam, we always end with the Fun Stuff.


James Li - Forced Arbitration and This Simple Click Could Cost You Everything

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1825620266673909942

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QomUsUdIuAU


George Carlin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X4Z1lLUMfw&list=WL&index=1


Nicotine Destroys Nanotech

https://x.com/la5acolumna/status/1826940600337232323


Border Security

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1822769975150714900


6 Billion Humans Will Die in 2025

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1826700322833666446


Kim Clement Prophecy

https://x.com/DonnePetro/status/1827162038352724323


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharrisangels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy