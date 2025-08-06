BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Universal Monetary Mark Wizard
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
36 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 1 month ago

With all the variants coming on the scene, I thought it would be a good idea to do a refresher course on the quantum dot tattoo/micro needle patch.  Just don't take the death shot or the patch people.  "It's Coming at You Like a Freight Train Down Hill, Without Brakes, So You Better Tighten Down Your Sinches Because It's Going to Be a Wild Ride!

Mark Shannon Kelley Studio ONE, One Nation Earth 2025, Kelley Ministries 2025, Mark Charis Kelley Sound WorkX 2025.

Keywords
current eventsbible studychurchnwowhomark of the beastdnazombiesbeast systembloodhymnsorganismshomecomingwefmrnachurch songsvmat2 god genetrackablemicro needle patchstained bloodchurch benchesquantun dot tattoosynthetic life formsesnvariant strains
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy