How To Cut Your Country's Crime Rate By 97%

The astonishing thing though is that President Bukele has apparently solved his country's homicide problem.
A 97% Reduction In El Salvador's Homicide Rate
In 2015, El Salvador had the highest homicide rate in the world: 103 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Last year, its rate dropped to 7.8. This year, it's on pace to hit 2.6.
Today at dawn, in a single operation, we transferred the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT). This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed up, unable to do any more harm to the population. We continue…
~President Bukele
Further Info and source - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2023-02-26/how-cut-your-countrys-crime-rate-97