Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 20, 2024

Episode 2426 - Importance of methylated B vitamins. -What supplements may reduce the effects of mental disease? -Where is all the lost money not accounted for and is our government dumping weapons inventory? -What group is behind some of the craziness going on? -What are the worse vehicles out there? -What kind of driver are you? -Importance of nutritions when people are mentally dealing with challenges. -Brief walks can benefit the body how? Great show today!