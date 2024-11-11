Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 11, 2024 – Trump’s victory signals America’s psychological shift from FEMALE (nurturer) to MALE (warrior) archetypal energy

- #Trump promises to end #censorship collusion between Big Government and Big Tech

- Mike Adams explains the female-to-male archetype shift now under way

- Excessive female energy leads to open borders, transgenderism and violent criminals running loose

- Trump's victory signals shift to MALE energy - the warrior, the defender

- Too much male energy leads to endless wars, conquering and colonization

- Sustainable civilization requires a balance between male and female energies

- Western civilization is committing suicide by trying to eradicate the male

- Pop culture depicts all men as weak, useless and stupid, with WOMEN in charge of everything

- The male archetype is the risk taker, the adventurer, the warrior, the explorer

- Female-dominated societies push transgenderism, child mutilations and embracing migrant invasions

- Full interview with Dr. Leonard Coldwell on taking control over the course of your life





