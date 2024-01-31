LEFTIST BILLIONAIRE Bill Ackman blasts Biden over Jordan drone attack that killed 3 US soldiers

Bill Ackman blasts Biden over Jordan drone attack that killed 3 US soldiers | New York Post | Bill Ackman laid blame for the drone attack that killed three American service members in Jordan over the weekend at the feet of President Biden — the latest broadside unleashed by the billionaire hedge fund manager against the 81-year-old commander-in-chief. NY Post reporter Ariel Zilber shares this story.





Ackman, who has urged Democrats to move on from Biden, said that the idea of giving the incumbent another four years in the White House is “dangerous and absurd.”





He echoed Republican lawmakers who assailed Biden over the weekend for failing to deter US enemies in the region, particularly Iran, which was blamed for the strike.





“Our enemies perceive weak American leadership, which has allowed them to attack us with impunity at a grave cost to our servicemen,” the 57-year-old founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management wrote on his X social media account on Sunday.





Ackman, who has also urged continued US support for Ukraine in its effort to beat back Russian troops who have invaded the country, wrote that the US has “arrived at a place where our enemies do not fear us.”





