© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How have we, humanity, come to this situation we are in now? What values are really dominant in this world? What should change in a person’s worldview and in society as a whole in order for people to be able to save their lives as we approach an ever-worsening climate crisis? This and much more is discussed in the video "A Step Towards Life" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en channel.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra