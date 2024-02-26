HUMAN BLE/MAC ADDRESS EMISSIONS. ITS CONFIRMED GUYS. I DID IT MYSELF

BLUETOOTH MAC ADRESES: CONFIRMED

Its one thing to hear it. It's another to see it. It's legit. This device picked up rows and rows of BLE emissions at a show in Denver, indoors.... Not outside where all kinds of other stuff is... Inside. The only thing that could a been doing that was people.... And so, it's logical to conclude that they're already hooked up to the data-mining/crypto payment system from Bill Gates (W0606062020) that people, even conservatives, think is just too much to swallow. I wish it was. But here it is and why wouldn't it be active already? So anyone coming in contact w these people, they can detect everything on you... And what's NOT in you... Remember that

So, this is happening... And you can bet your bottom dollar they didnt go thru all this for us to just decline the agenda and go create our new countries, currency and go single Kum-bay-ya with friends. So, for the conservatives who still can't believe it .. I GIVE YOU MY WORD. From all appearances, YES, PEOPLE ARE GIVING OFF WHATS INTERPRETED AS MAC ADRESSES. I didn't really believe it til I saw it. Even w over 10K hours on all this. It was just too much to believe without seeing it. Well, I did. Folks hit meeeeee! [email protected]