Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quarantine Abs | My 8 Minute Go-To Cinch Waist Workout
channel image
S S R TRENDS
13 Subscribers
172 views
Published 2 months ago

Hi Peaches!! These are some of my favorite ab exercises I've put into a quick workout that you can do 2-3 rounds of, if one round is too easy. I've been doing this ab workout 3 days a week during quarantine. On days I feel good i'll do it 3-4 rounds. On days my body is more tired sometimes I only do 2 rounds. Make sure to push yourself but stay within your limits! Remember to listen to your body, you know it best. Shop Keech Peach Fit:
The Workout: Exercise 1 Elevated Crunches - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 2 Bent Tow Taps - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 3 Reverse Crunches - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 4 Bicycle Kicks REST - 15 secs Exercise 5 Russian Twists - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 6 Leg Raise - 30 secs REST 15 Exercise 7 Superwoman’s - 30 secs

Here are Some WORLD FAMOUS Weight Loss Supplement1) Puravive

2) Liv Pure

3) Ikaria Juice

4) Java Burn Coffee

5) Alpilean

Keywords
weight lossbellyfatloseweightfatburnfastweightlossnaturalweightlosshealthyweightloss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket