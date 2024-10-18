When Should You FORCE Your Kids?

"Hey Stef! How are you preparing/have prepared Izzy for the harsh world, in the context of peaceful parenting?"









"A lot of people say they believe in the theory of evolution, but how many do actually understand it? What do you think?"









"should we send our daughter to private school? She has been homeschooled her whole life and then last year she went to private school for about 80% of the school year (we did a late enrollment). We wanted her to continue to go, but she does not want to go, citing disagreements with classmates, teasing. Overall, we think it's a good school and our other 2 kids enjoy going there. What is the balance between pushing your kids outside of their comfort zone and also taking into consideration them not wanting to do something? Our kids were forced into piano when they were younger and hated it so we stopped. They will occasionally say they were glad they were forced to play piano because it gave them a skill and they will still play. That's the moral dilemma I am trying to articulate... thanks Stefan!"









"Tucker Carlson remarked recently that Bitcoin was probably invented by the CIA. It sounds crazy to me yet the CIA has been doing very shady things for a long time. Would love to get your thoughts."





