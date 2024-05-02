⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade, 30th, 67th mechanised brigades, 13th, and 31st Ukrainian national guard brigades near Sinkovka, Borovaya, and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade, 110th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled near Novoselkovskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and five motor vehicles.

In course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one U.S-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on mercenaries of the Foreign Legion units, 79th, 92nd air assault brigades, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 107th, and 112th territorial defence brigades near Belogorovka, Grigorovka, Maksimilyanovka, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, and Paraskoviyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one Nota electronic warfare station, and three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic), improved the tactical situation, and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 42nd, 47th mechanised brigades, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Sokol, Novopokrovskoye, and Progress (Donetsk People's Republic).

10 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 23rd, 24th, 100th, 115th mechanised brigades were repelled near Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyevo, Semyonovka, Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system, and one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Urozhaynoye, Makarovka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and one U.S.-made M198 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces delivered strikes on manpower clusters of the AFU 35th, 37th marines brigades, 121st, and 126th territorial defence brigades near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicles, one missile and ammunition production plant, one AFU missile and tube artillery weaponry depot, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas.



▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence units shot down 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, as well as three U.S.-made HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles.



📊In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air-to-air missile systems, 15,898 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,277 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,246 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,441 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.