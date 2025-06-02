Morning Manna - June 2, 2025 - Proverbs 2:1-5 - Seek Wisdom Like Treasure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart open Proverbs 2:1-5 and begin a deep dive into the pursuit of wisdom. The teaching highlights God's loving invitation for His children to actively seek, receive, and treasure His Word. Rick emphasizes the personal choice involved in receiving God’s wisdom, the need to hunger and cry out for understanding, and the immense value of treating God’s Word as a hidden treasure more valuable than silver or gold. They explore the importance of: Actively receiving and applying God’s Word. Inclining your ear and heart with intentional focus. Crying out vocally for understanding, rather than passive faith. The cost and discipline involved in pursuing wisdom. The ultimate reward: a deeper, more intimate relationship with God, rooted in the fear of the Lord. This episode also includes personal reflections on the ministry’s transition from news to Bible teaching, and a heartfelt encouragement to support the ministry during this new season.