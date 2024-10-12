The Northern Lights always are thrilling to watch. Normally they are confined to the Polar Regions, and do not venture very far south.





Recently, they were observed all over the United States and other areas of the Northern Hemisphere. I took many Time-Exposures of these sights the other night, and produced a video faeaturing some of them. When the lights became bright enough, I wrapped up the show with a quick video finale.

Please enjoy our show!







