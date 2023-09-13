Preventing Soul Damage Part 4: Betrayal

The Biblical narrative of King David’s life is a tragedy because he did not discipline his children and it created a horrible family situation with incest, rivalry and the deaths of several sons. Absalom lost all respect for his father and wanted to become the next king of Israel even if it meant killing his father to obtain it.

This is the worst kind of betrayal that can happen to a man, and just like back then, Jesus warned us in the last days there will also be offence, hate and betrayal. Pastor John looks at how David reacted when he realized that Absalom had stolen the hearts of the people and was on his way to kill him. You would think that David would have rejoiced when he heard that Absalom had been defeated and killed but David had a forgiving heart and grieved for the loss of his son.

The man who gave us the book of Psalms lived a life of tragedy and we can learn a lot from his dysfunctional family. In the end, David knew that only God could heal his wounded soul and the only thing that mattered was his standing with God. Remember, a loving and forgiving Christian has no soul damage!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1289.pdf

RLJ-1289 -- MAY 8, 2011

