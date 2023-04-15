THE GENDER TRANSITION PIPELINE from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO SOURCE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-gender-transition-pipeline/
Jefferey Jaxen details the troubling trend of schools and hospital
systems in states like California, who have established a gender
transition pipeline for children to transition, often without the
consent or knowledge of the parents, forcing many to sue.