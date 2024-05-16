SN1417: PsyOp Politics, Demographic Winter & Epochal Change ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4vhlf6-sn1417-psyop-politics-demographic-winter-and-the-war-economy-.html]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/05/17/sn1417-psyop-politics-demographic-winter-epochal-change/]
A fairly lengthy episode with all the hallmarks of a banger. We cover everything from portals to politics in this week’s transmission, all of them with a unifying underlying theme of forces amassing. We try to make a powerful case for the powers and principalities that rule this world making their moves, and the willing vessels carrying out their objectives.
We’re looking into CERN, HAARP and even the Havana Syndrome being reported on at a Homeland Security Committee meeting. All of a sudden we’re in a time frame where ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) and psychotronic weaponry are being deployed on the population. The beautiful reality of being an electromagnetic being is being weaponized against us by our governments.
The insanity doesn’t stop there though. Obviously we dig into the most recent revelations regarding the COVID jab, and the WHO telegraphing that Bird Flu, H5N1 will be the next global pandemic. These things and more are the seeds used by these supranational organizations to subvert national governments’ power. The New World Order is here and they’re uncloaking at an ever increasing rate for an even crazier fate.
