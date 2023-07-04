Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Sara Higdon





July 1, 2023





Upon graduating College, Sara joined the Army and Served as a Logistics Officer for seven and a half years. She served in the famed 101st and 82nd Divisions, and was awarded a Bronze Star after a deployment to Afghanistan in 2013. In 2017 Sara got out and began working as a Warehouse Manager for a major medical company. At the same time, she was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, and began medically transitioning in March of 2019.





In October of 2018, Sara founded an LLC called Steubens Ltd. Having a heart for voluntaryism she started the company as a side project to help raise money for charities via online retail; with profits going toward those in need. In March of 2020 Sara was frustrated seeing the cultural narrative being taken over by Marxist rhetoric, which includes Gender Ideology and Queer Theory. She decided to use her voice and experience to change the perception that was/is being created about trans people by progressives, and some social conservatives. Being a freedom loving Transsexual with a military background and a love for politics, Sara launched TRANSform To Freedom.





As the Host of the TRANSform To Freedom podcast, Sara makes content that deals with politics and culture. Usually reacting to the news of the Day, especially when that news deals with trans issues. She has interviewed politicians such as former VP Candidate Spike Cohen, and NY Governor Candidate Larry Sharpe. She has also made videos with public figures such as Arielle Scarcella, Lauren Chen, Hannah Cox, Human Trafficking Survivor Advocate Eliza Bleu, Trans Icon Buck Angel, and many more. Her aim is to provide an insight that is severely lacking in modern discourse.





Sara has a Bachelors in Business from Central Michigan University, and is a regular guest on the KWOS Morning show with Austin Petersen. She has been interviewed on a number of Podcasts on including The BlazeTVs Slightly Offensive, The Chrissie Mayr Podcast, and Deprogrammed with Keri Smith. She is also published in Human Events, The Post Millennial, and The Libertarian Republic.





Learn more about Sara here: https://www.sarahigdon.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xhj90-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-sara-higdon.html



