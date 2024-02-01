Good Night (or Whatever) - Russian 'Coon' on Hidden Night Camera again - Jan 31

Good Day Friends! And once again filmed by the hidden cam:

🎬 Catch a Life Hack from me. How to put things in order (disorder) in thirty minutes. And go to sleep on your favorite shelf with a clear conscience.🐾

Adding:

Special Operation, 31 Jan 2024, Main; pub. 19:00⚡️

▪️ Russia will push back the demilitarised zone in #Ukraine, Putin said;

▪️ The Il-76 in the #Belgorod region was shot down by an #US Patriot system, this was established by an examination, Putin said;

▪️ Russia will not stop prisoner exchanges with Ukraine, the head of state emphasized;

▪️ It is necessary to speed up the testing and early start of serial production of new self-propelled artillery systems, Shoigu said when visiting the Uraltransmash Plant;

▪️ Russian troops occupied more advantageous positions in the #Krasnyliman direction, and in #Donetsk they improved the situation along the frontline, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported in its summary;

▪️ The losses of the AFU over the day in all directions totaled up to 895 militants. MoD also announced the destruction of an Iris-T air defence system;

▪️ Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war 195 for 195, the #UAE acted as a mediator, MoD said;

▪️ The Ukrainian authorities postponed Zaluzhny’s resignation due to a leak of information about the resignation on the evening of 29 January, the American New York Times wrote, citing sources.

Also...

Major events in the world by the morning of February 1:

🟠 Russian air defense systems shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod Region and two more drones in Voronezh Region on the morning of February 1;

🟠Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on a US trade ship traveling to Israel;

🟠The United States and Britain launched another series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen;

🟠Dozens of farmers arrived in Brussels on tractors to participate in protests scheduled for Thursday, which marks the day of the EU summit;

🟠NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for saying that over the past year, "no one did more for peace and democracy in Europe and worldwide than Jens Stoltenberg."