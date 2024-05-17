Israeli settlers invade residence of Palestinian family in Hebron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of Israeli settlers broke into and invaded the private residence of a Palestinian family in Hebron, occupying their outdoor space and casually smoking cigarettes.
This intrusion has been a repeated occurrence in recent months, with settlers aiming to intimidate families and coerce them into vacating their homes.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
