Featured Guest: Colonel Roxane Towner-Watkins -“From the Shadows: Operation Gladio and Its Global Web”- w/ Special Guest Host Drago Bosnic
20 views • 5 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents

Freedom International Livestream

On January 9,2025 Thursday 12:00 PM EST

     Guest: Colonel Roxane Towner-Watkins


     Topic: “From the Shadows: Operation Gladio and Its Global Web”


      Podcaster: https://rumble.com/c-4232602

       X: @ColonelTowner –

      Truth Social: @ColonelWatkins

      Substack: https://coltowner.substack.com/


Bio:

Colonel Roxane Towner-Watkins’ distinguished career spans military service and civilian success. Beginning as an aircraft maintenance technician in the U.S. Air Force, she rose through the ranks to hold leadership roles at the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command during critical post-9/11 operations. After retiring, she pursued advanced degrees in Strategic Studies and Construction Management and transitioned to real estate investment, focusing on community revitalization. Her journey exemplifies dedication, leadership, and the power of combining military discipline with entrepreneurial vision.


Creator Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/


Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse



Co-host:


Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



