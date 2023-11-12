Mellow Guitar Music 1-Hour CD by Noel Schwenk (sample tracks)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One hour of relaxing guitar music with my arrangements & original compositions. My Little Suede Shoes, Here Comes the Sun, Killing Me Softly, Mother's Day, La Paloma, Fernando Sor's music. Purchase my CD on EBAy at this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/404608593489 or visit my website: www.pianoguitarnoel.com
Photos by Mujgan Schwenk of Bodrum, Turkey