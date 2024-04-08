© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST SEE: Chanel Rion on Ashley Biden Diary Investigation: The SDNY Is Biden’s Personal Gestapo – They’re Not Even Hiding It… And Joe Biden Is a Ped*phile
This Ashley Biden diary story is yet another fine example of how the Southern District of New York and the DOJ are operating as the private legal defense firm of the Biden family. Why is the DOJ protecting the Bidons at our expense?
WHO at the DOJ (and the SDNY) is getting paid to be the Biden Family Clean Up Service?
Again, if you think the Ashley Biden story is about the Bidens, you’re MISSING THE PLOT.
Why are YOU paying for their cleanup?