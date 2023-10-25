BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The USA exports terror and destruction...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
33 views • 10/25/2023

The shadow government running the USA , has for decades brought death and destruction worldwide. It hides behind the veneer `Land of the Free, Home of the Brave` and seduced millions to travel to the USA and be part of the `American Dream`. But in reality the american people have been the testing ground for all sorts of vaccinations and clown shows. 9/11 type terror is tested in the USA, to see what laws they can then impose on the citizens, and then this kind of terror is exported throughout the world. Mass shootings are becoming part of the culture. The american people have become the most vaccinated and dumbed down people in the world, so they can`t see what the shadow government is doing to them. The shadow government of the USA hides behind the dictators it props up around the world, it arms dictators, it vetoes all resolutions in the UN that hinders its terrorist activities. The USA uses its attack dog israel to keep arab nations under control, it bribes , bullies and imposes drastic sanctions on nations that won`t bow down to the dictates of the USA. It leads terror from behind and instigates revolutions and wars all over the world. They carry on what the Jesuits started , only now they do it in their secret societies, pretending to be upstanding and charitable, but in reality they want to enslave the whole world.
