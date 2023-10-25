The USA exports terror and destruction...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shadow government running the USA , has for decades brought death
and destruction worldwide. It hides behind the veneer `Land of the Free,
Home of the Brave` and seduced millions to travel to the USA and be
part of the `American Dream`. But in reality the american people have
been the testing ground for all sorts of vaccinations and clown shows.
9/11 type terror is tested in the USA, to see what laws they can then
impose on the citizens, and then this kind of terror is exported
throughout the world. Mass shootings are becoming part of the culture.
The american people have become the most vaccinated and dumbed down
people in the world, so they can`t see what the shadow government is
doing to them. The shadow government of the USA hides behind the
dictators it props up around the world, it arms dictators, it vetoes all
resolutions in the UN that hinders its terrorist activities. The USA
uses its attack dog israel to keep arab nations under control, it bribes
, bullies and imposes drastic sanctions on nations that won`t bow down
to the dictates of the USA. It leads terror from behind and instigates
revolutions and wars all over the world. They carry on what the Jesuits
started , only now they do it in their secret societies, pretending to
be upstanding and charitable, but in reality they want to enslave the
whole world.
