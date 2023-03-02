Zelenskyy Wants U.S. Troops SLAUGHTERED In Ukraine: TREASONOUS Politicians Waste Tax Dollars On Rothschild Backed BLOODY WAR

Will Putin’s nationalism defeat Zelenskyy’s globalism?

Stew Peters destroys the globalist narrative on the war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is being used to help further the one world banking cabal.

Zelenskyy is now warning that American troops will soon be fighting and dying in Ukraine!

One of the primary goals of the Ukraine war is an overt effort to push for the expansion of NATO.

The United States is bribing Ukraine to serve as our personal Russian fighting force!

NATO is a cover operation for the U.S. Military Industrial Complex.

Kevin McCarthy is pushing for more war in Ukraine and wants to send them fighter jets.

There is a relentless effort to impose a one-world government, financial, economic, and now maybe even religious regime on the west.

It’s time to vacate the Chair!

