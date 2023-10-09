BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLM Loving Girlfriend of Murdered Antifa Member Refuses to Identify Killer for Police
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
55 views • 10/09/2023

Claudia Morales, girlfriend of Antifa member Ryan Carson who was murdered in New York City by a deranged black 18-year-old, has been unable/unwilling to identify his killer for the police, despite the fact that she literally spit in her face. This is one ideology trumps reality, and they refuse to admit that they were wrong, in my view this is intentional, and social justice in action on her part.
#ryancarson #antifa #BLM #ACAB #woke

MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

crimeantifapoliceleftistwokejusticenycsocial justiceacabantifa murderrestorative justiceleftist lunacyblind justiceryan carsonnew york city murderclaudio moralesbrian dowlingrefusal to cooperate
