Goodboy Galaxy (2024, Gameboy Advance) [demo version, playthrough]

Goodboy Galaxy is a platformer and action-adventure developed by British company exelotl and published by British company Blaze Entertainment.

An anthropomorphic dog called Maxwell has come across a seemingly dead planet after running out of hyperdrive jumps.Upon exploring the planet, Maxwell befriends several other creatures and is let to a discovery which will draw into something bigger.

The game is a platformer and Metroidvania-like action-adventure. Maxwell is equipped with a blaster, an energy shield and a jetpack. The jetpack allows him to jump, while the shield can take one hit and will be restored after a few second. If Maxwell is hit without a shield, he dies. The blaster has infinite ammo, but takes a short time to reload after a few shots. It can be upgraded, however. In some areas, Maxwell will loose either his blaster, jetpack or shield and has to go through the area without it.