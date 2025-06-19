MN Assassinations, Jesuit Theater, Flat Earth, JOOOS, Illuminati Zagami

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-06-18 PUPPETS ASSASSINATED
Topic list:
* “MINNESOTA LEGISLATORS ASSASSINATED! Here’s what we know!!!”
* Anomalies surrounding the apparent tragedy.
* When comedians are picked by Jesuit Theater to play tough heroes.
* Vance Luther Boelter had a wife and five kids but also lived at 2 other locations.
* All of the Catholics: Hortman, Hoffman and Tim Walz.
* Boelter has a Catholic DOCTORATE.
* Boelter “preached” in the “Democratic Republic of Congo”.
* Boelter used a POLICE SUV and UNIFORM to kill the Hortmans and their dog.
* “Alex Jones” is thrilled that he was scripted in.
* Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly.
* Jesuit Jeranism as seen the light!
* April 19th Nova Scotia mass shooting: another cop impersonator!
* Mission Impossible 1996: jesuit, jesuit, jesuit, Jesuit!
* Nicholas DePalma Cage has been Jesuit Tim LaHaye “LEFT BEHIND!”
* “ACTIVE SHOOTER! DEPLOY THE FBI CLEANUP CREW!”
* Did Governor Tarkin squeeze too tightly?
* Israel’s suicide foreign policy EXPLAINED.
* “MEL GIBSON TORCHES PANSIE PEDRO PASCAL!!!”
* Lee Merrit, Courtney Turner and Illuminati Zagami.
