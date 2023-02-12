Dr. Michael Yeadon -- mRNA Injections Are Highly Toxic By Design and May Kill Billions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Feb 10, 2023) The former VP of Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon explains why he firmly believes that the COVID injections were scientifically designed from the ground up to injure and kill people.
Full CHD.TV show "Toxic By Design with Michael Yeadon": https://rumble.com/v2919e4-toxic-by-design-with-michael-yeadon-ph.d..html