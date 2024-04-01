Western Hypocrite Leaders Say “Happy Easter” While Bombing Arab Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evangelicals supporting murderers and terrorists while their brothers and sisters in faith are being persecuted.
Source :
https://www.tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7352582058226601249
https://www.tiktok.com/@aljazeeraenglish/video/7352515907429649695
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2iEZgDG-S28