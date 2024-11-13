Ukraine has prevailed..? says NATO with Blinken.

NATO will provide military assistance to Ukraine on a scale that ensures the Ukrainian Armed Forces are prepared to continue fighting in 2025, Blinken said following his meeting in Brussels with Mark Rutte.

Adding:

NATO would have sent its troops to Ukraine long ago and "kicked Russia out of there" if it weren't for Russian nuclear weapons, said NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer.

"I am absolutely sure that if the Russians did not have nuclear weapons, we would have been in Ukraine a long time ago and kicked them out. We would have done it, but they have nuclear weapons," Bauer said at a defense summit in the Czech Republic.

According to Bauer, the current situation is "not the same as in Afghanistan."