Trump Shooter in BlackRock commercial at his School, 2023

Laura Loomer found this guy in a Blackrock commercial, February 24, 2023.

He's shown twice at 3 second and 19 second. At Bethel Park High School. BlackRock removed their video after Laura Loomer the original poster showed this.

@BlackRock quietly deleted the video (seen below) that they filmed with Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Butler, Pennsylvania wannabe Trump assassin in 2023. Blackrock didn’t issue a statement, but they did delete the video today. They should issue a statement. I’m going to Keep talking about this. 11 MILLION VIEWS!!!

Adding comments from BlackRock:

BlackRock pulls ad that featured Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

BlackRock Inc., has withdrawn an advertisement that briefly included Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The company stated that Crooks was a student at Bethel Park High School and appeared in the 2022 ad alongside other unpaid teens.

"In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," the company said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday, adding that the ad has been removed.






