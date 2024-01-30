Dramatic Moment! How US-supplied Bradley Destroyed Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tank in Ukraine

US Military News
Jan 29, 2024
In today's video, we'll be analyzing a recent viral video capturing an intense encounter between armored vehicles. We will learn more about this from armor experts and will provide a detailed breakdown of this fascinating engagement, shedding light on the strategies, technologies, and maneuvers involved.
The footage captured by a drone shows the moment when the Bradley's 25mm cannon unleashes its devastating firepower on the T-90M tank. The expertly trained crew of the Bradley demonstrates remarkable skill and composure as they engage the heavily armored Russian tank.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu7382j9RVo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.