Kolvita Family Medical Group In the Medical Industry and Personalized Healthcare

Kolvita Family Medical Group was founded on the philosophy that your medical care should be personalized. A unique practice that elevates the stability of the Direct Primary Care model with the personalization of a Concierge practice. By removing the burdens of insurance carries and intrusive oversight of third-party entities, the physicians and staff can partner directly with patients and their families to focus exclusively on their personal medical care needs.





In this membership practice, patients have the security of knowing that their primary care needs can be provided for a single annual fee. There are no surprise copays, coinsurance, or deductible expenses. With a smaller patient base, patients enjoy prolonged office visits, same day/next day scheduling, home visits, and 24/7 access to their personal physician. Routine testing, vaccinations, and common medications are available at no additional cost.





In an era where the personal doctor-patient relationship is disappearing, Kolvita Family Medical Group pledges to their patients to consider their needs first and foremost. Their mission is to provide the highest level of care to meet each individual's needs.





For more information about Kolvita Family Medical Group, please visit: http://www.kolvita.com.