Sweet And Soft Condensed Milk Bread - Banh Mi Bơ Sữa Đặc. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
1
84 views • 8 months ago

Sweet And Soft Condensed Milk Bread - Banh Mi Bơ Sữa Đặc. @Indulovecooking

190g milk

40g sugar

30g condensed milk

1.5 tsp (6g) instant dry yeast

300g bread flour (can be substituted by all purpose flour)

1/2 tsp salt

30g softened usalted butter

50g cranberries (optional)

condensed milk bread,condensed milk bread recipe,condensed milk,milk bread,how to make condensed milk bread,bread,sweet bread,japanese milk bread,sweet bread from sweetened condensed milk,milk bread recipe,condensed milk recipe,bread recipe,how to make milk bread,soft and moist condensed milk bread loaf,condensed milk bread recipe soft and fluffy,super soft condensed milk bread,soft condensed milk bread recipe,fluffy and tasty condensed milk bread

healthy recipes,easy and healthy nut bar recipe no sugar,healthy bread sandwich recipe for weight loss,banana bread recipe healthy,best coco bread recipe out there,best coco bread recipe,easy homemade bread recipe with instant yeast,recipe,condensed milk tart recipe,condensed milk recipe,condensed milk recipes,condensed milk,10 minute condensed milk tart recipe,how to make condensed milk recipe,kalakand sweet recipe,kalakand sweet recipe in English

breadcondensed milk breadcondensed milk bread recipecondensed milkmilk breadhow to make condensed milk breadsweet breadjapanese milk breadsweet bread from sweetened condensed milkmilk bread recipe
