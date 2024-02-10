BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Border Crisis | Mayorkas impeachment FAILS by 1 vote but will still likely pass | RINO Ronna McDaniel to resign!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 02/10/2024

"House Republicans fails to impeach Mayorkas as 3 RINOs vote with Democrats | Return of Steve Scalise will revive impeachment | RNC Chain Ronna McDaniel to resign in disgrace after Red State exposes $1.5 M spent on flowers, limos, and other perks for RNC execs/consultants | Gaetz introduces resolution declaring Trump didn't engage in insurrection as Supreme Court to decide fate of America this week | Powerful video of leftist TikToker's conversion to MAGA goes viral | Globalists plan to start WWIII by dragging Poland into Ukraine War | Nikki Haley's embarrassing loss to ""None of Those Candidates"" in Nevada | Israel will punish Oct 7 deniers with 5 years in prison


Support the show and build the patriot economy by checking out my affiliates:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer "

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy