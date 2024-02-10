Border Crisis | Mayorkas impeachment FAILS by 1 vote but will still likely pass | RINO Ronna McDaniel to resign!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"House Republicans fails to impeach Mayorkas as 3 RINOs vote with Democrats | Return of Steve Scalise will revive impeachment | RNC Chain Ronna McDaniel to resign in disgrace after Red State exposes $1.5 M spent on flowers, limos, and other perks for RNC execs/consultants | Gaetz introduces resolution declaring Trump didn't engage in insurrection as Supreme Court to decide fate of America this week | Powerful video of leftist TikToker's conversion to MAGA goes viral | Globalists plan to start WWIII by dragging Poland into Ukraine War | Nikki Haley's embarrassing loss to ""None of Those Candidates"" in Nevada | Israel will punish Oct 7 deniers with 5 years in prison
Support the show and build the patriot economy by checking out my affiliates:
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer
Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer "