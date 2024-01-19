Learning to Trust Life: What I Would Tell My Younger Self

In this video, I share my personal journey of learning to trust life and what I would tell my younger self if I had the chance.





When I was younger, I struggled to trust life and often felt like everything was happening to me, instead of for me. But as I've grown and learned, I've come to understand that life always has a grand plan, and that everything happens for us, not to us.





One of the key lessons I've learned is that our pain is our greatest gift. When we can learn to accept and embrace our pain, we can use it to grow and become stronger. And when we can trust life, we can begin to see that everything happens for a reason, and that we create our reality through our thoughts and actions.





If I could go back and talk to my younger self, I would tell her to trust life and to have faith that everything happens for a reason. I would encourage her to embrace her pain and use it to grow and learn, and to understand that she has the power to create her own reality.





If you're struggling to trust life and feel like everything is happening to you, tune in to this video to learn more about the power of embracing your pain and trusting in the grand plan of life and reach out to me if you would like support with this.

‌

✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call





#trustlife #embraceppain #growthmindset #lawofattraction #personaltransformation