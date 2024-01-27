Create New Account
TV star cut to shreds by MODERNA VAX poison CANCER
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
2525 views
Published a month ago

Dick Vitale is the best. Hope he figures out what happened. Not likely though. His doctors were injecting him with Moderna poison during his "chemotherapy."

###

Dick Vitale @DickieV "If you had the Moderna 3rd booster shot I am curious if u had the symptom of being fatigued ? This has happened to me after vaccine this AM. I am in bed with zero energy / pls share if u felt that way . Thanks ,I wonder if the drugs from Chemo play a role in this feeling ."

12:00 PM · Oct 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/DickieV/status/1453798752347693057

###

Dick Vitale's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=v5-acctJnMs

###

Dick Vitale on skin cancer: Looked like I fought Mike Tyson

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=limrw5-H2os

###

ESPN's Dick Vitale says vocal cord cancer 'is gone,' but delays return

https://www.espnDOTcom/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/38891966/espn-dick-vitale-says-vocal-cord-cancer-gone-delays-return

Nov 13, 2023, 05:33 PM ET

###

Chances Are · Johnny Mathis · Ray Conniff & His Orchestra

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=1CieoQeLqcU

###

Download:

https://seed122.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/Q16N8apwRPjz.mp4

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
basketballespndick vitale

