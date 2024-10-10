BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Border Security and Cost of Living"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 months ago

"We've been to the border." You haven't been to the border. "And I haven't been to Europe - and I don't understand the point that you're making." The point that Lester Holt was making was obvious to anyone else who was watching this interview, which is that the issues at the border are inextricably linked with the portfolio that she's been given. "The border is secure. We have a secure border. 'Bidenomics' is working. Prices have gone up. Families & individuals are dealing with the realities of that. Bread costs more. Gas costs more. We have to understand what that means. That's about the cost of living going up." Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his running mate. She was ranked & is ranked 'the most liberal senator in the United States Senate.' So he could have gone the other way but he went to the left. "Joe Biden is running for re-election and I will be his ticket mate." Full stop? "Full stop.  That's it."

