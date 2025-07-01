Trump given Israeli disinfo about Iran's nuclear program' via CIA head Ratcliffe - Max Blumenthal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel essentially has Trump’s inner circle on lock — Max Blumenthal tells RT's Rick Sanchez
'Trump was absorbing basically Israeli disinformation about Iran's nuclear program' via CIA head Ratcliffe, WH chief of staff Wiles, and CENTCOM head Kurilla — Blumenthal claims
Adding:
Iran dodged a nuclear disaster - expert
🗣 Former head of Egypt’s Nuclear Materials Authority, Abu Al-Huda Al-Sairafi, comments on the US strike on Iran’s Fordow reactor:
“The US strike on the Fordo reactor was powerful and effective, using bombs designed to target depths up to 80 meters.”
“However, Iran evacuated enriched uranium from the reactor just 2-3 days before the attack, preventing a nuclear catastrophe in the region.”
“Had Iran not removed the uranium, we would have witnessed a disaster similar to Chernobyl & Fukushima with consequences beyond geographic borders.”
▫️ No radiation leaks have been reported in Iran or nearby countries, but there was a chemical-radiological leak after the Israeli strike on Natanz.
@Sputnik