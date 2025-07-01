BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump given Israeli disinfo about Iran's nuclear program' via CIA head Ratcliffe - Max Blumenthal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
42 views • 2 months ago

Israel essentially has Trump’s inner circle on lock — Max Blumenthal tells RT's Rick Sanchez

'Trump was absorbing basically Israeli disinformation about Iran's nuclear program' via CIA head Ratcliffe, WH chief of staff Wiles, and CENTCOM head Kurilla — Blumenthal claims

Adding:

Iran dodged a nuclear disaster - expert

🗣 Former head of Egypt’s Nuclear Materials Authority, Abu Al-Huda Al-Sairafi, comments on the US strike on Iran’s Fordow reactor:

“The US strike on the Fordo reactor was powerful and effective, using bombs designed to target depths up to 80 meters.”

 “However, Iran evacuated enriched uranium from the reactor just 2-3 days before the attack, preventing a nuclear catastrophe in the region.”

 “Had Iran not removed the uranium, we would have witnessed a disaster similar to Chernobyl & Fukushima with consequences beyond geographic borders.”

▫️  No radiation leaks have been reported in Iran or nearby countries, but there was a chemical-radiological leak after the Israeli strike on Natanz.

@Sputnik

