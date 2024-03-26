BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing Parkinsons
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
556 views • 03/26/2024


Biological Medicine


In this podcast episode, Dr. Ardis discusses strategies for preventing and treating Parkinson's disease. He highlights supplements like taurine, selenium, and a foreign protein cleanse as potential aids in managing the condition. Dr. Ardis explains the symptoms of Parkinson's and common pharmaceutical drugs used for treatment, cautioning against relying solely on medication due to potential side effects. He explores natural solutions for managing symptoms and recommends supplements like acetyl cysteine, taurine, and quercetin. Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the potential benefits of nicotine in treating Parkinson's disease and suggests considering nicotine patches or gum as part of a treatment plan. Throughout the episode, he emphasizes the importance of educating oneself and consulting with healthcare professionals when exploring treatment options for Parkinson's disease.

Source: https://rumble.com/v4iq1a3-episode-03.11.24-healing-parkinsons.html

Keywords
healthsciencedrugsdiseasenicotinefitnesssymptomstremorsstudiesbiological medicinetaurineside effectparkinsonshealing parkinsons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy