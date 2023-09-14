A Thousand Pieces: Corruption & Evil in the CIA, DOJ and other Government & Private Organizations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before he was assassinated, President John F. Kennedy was quoted as saying he wanted to "splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds." This video shows numerous individuals with first hand knowledge exposing the corruption and evil that exists at the highest levels of government.
