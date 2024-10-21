BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 10/20/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Israel is reportedly killing off Christians all over the world. We'll get into it. Next, I'm going to show you some counter-narratives regarding Tucker and Trump. They may not be who we think they are. I got some Headlines all layed out for you, and I got some Top Stories I can't wait to show you. Strange Things are going on in the sky and we got shapeshifters on land. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Does Israel Persecute Christians https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1844056632155939223


John Stossel - Trust the Science https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1846937966973014157


Tim Walz Allegation https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1845844051255496965


The original back cover of 2Pac's Makaveli album

https://x.com/2pacnews/status/1837582571666124894


mRNA Injections Destroyed His Daughter's Body https://x.com/AllenDMartin/status/1845558020044124252


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharrisangels
