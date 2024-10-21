This Saint News 10/20/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: Israel is reportedly killing off Christians all over the world. We'll get into it. Next, I'm going to show you some counter-narratives regarding Tucker and Trump. They may not be who we think they are. I got some Headlines all layed out for you, and I got some Top Stories I can't wait to show you. Strange Things are going on in the sky and we got shapeshifters on land. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
Does Israel Persecute Christians https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1844056632155939223
John Stossel - Trust the Science https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1846937966973014157
Tim Walz Allegation https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1845844051255496965
The original back cover of 2Pac's Makaveli album
https://x.com/2pacnews/status/1837582571666124894
mRNA Injections Destroyed His Daughter's Body https://x.com/AllenDMartin/status/1845558020044124252
