BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freedom Rally Melbourne 16 September 2023 part 1
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 09/16/2023

This first of three parts covers the start from Parliament House through to Bourke Street Mall where there were speeches, and then north up Elizabeth street to Victoria Street where some 'lame brain' made an attack on us, trying to run off with our vote NO banner. He failed because the ends were held securely and the rope was the braided type. He ran off as fast as he appeared, the coward that he was. The incident happened at the end of this video and I have slowed it down for all to see. 

Keywords
freedomattackrallymelbournespeechesparliament housevictoria streetbourke streetelizabeth street
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy