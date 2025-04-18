Yemeni missiles challenge US warships, with Jon Elmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jon Elmer, contributing editor, covers the latest resistance operations in Gaza and the arrival of a second US aircraft carrier strike group off the coast of Yemen.
This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada's livestream on day 559 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by Christopher Godshall-Bennett, legal director of American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. You can watch the full show here: https://youtube.com/live/2RQHfT_6kUY
Your gift supports The Electronic Intifada's independent journalism on Palestine:
• Donate by credit card, ApplePay, PayPal, Venmo or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful
Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.
Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net
Mirrored - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net