Yemeni missiles challenge US warships, with Jon Elmer

Jon Elmer, contributing editor, covers the latest resistance operations in Gaza and the arrival of a second US aircraft carrier strike group off the coast of Yemen.

This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada's livestream on day 559 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by Christopher Godshall-Bennett, legal director of American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. You can watch the full show here: https://youtube.com/live/2RQHfT_6kUY

