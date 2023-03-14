© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anti-monarchists stage protest in London ahead of Commonwealth Day ceremony
Anti-monarchy protesters staged a demonstration outside Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Monday, March 13, ahead of the arrival of members of the royal family for Commonwealth Day.
Credit: @NoKingCharlie via Storyful
