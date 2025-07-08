'Intentional' S2E8 Thursday 8-7-25 'Live'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Amygdalin, Apricot Seeds and Anticancer" with Guest John Richardson Jr.
Amygdalin (also called Laetrile®) is an extract derived from apricot pits and other plants. It was first used in Europe and later in the United States as an alternative cancer therapy in the 1970's...is it making a comeback? Let's Get Intentional with John Richardson!
