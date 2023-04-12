BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc

India and Russia strengthen energy co-operation, with New Delhi's imports from Moscow reaching an all time high - coming as the BRICS group of nations overtakes the G-7 to become the world's largest economic bloc as regards a key financial indicator.

