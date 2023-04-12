© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc
India and Russia strengthen energy co-operation, with New Delhi's imports from Moscow reaching an all time high - coming as the BRICS group of nations overtakes the G-7 to become the world's largest economic bloc as regards a key financial indicator.
RT News - April 11 2023 (09:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/574458-rtnews-april-11-09msk/
10 Apr, 2023 10:47
India and China to drive half of world’s economic growth – IMF
https://www.rt.com/business/574465-china-india-global-economic-growth/