MARCH 18 SIGN! Medjugorje Crowd Amazed As White Doves Appear Above Apparition At Moment of Vision!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





March 20, 2023





Our Lady appeared to Maryana in Medjugorie today, Saturday, March 18, 2023. The apparition lasted 6 minutes, from 1:33 PM to 1:39 PM. Following is Our Lady's message given through Maryana during her annual apparition of March 18, 2023:





“Dear children, I am calling you, through prayer and mercy, to come to know my Son all the better; to learn to listen with a pure and open heart; to listen to what my Son is saying to you in order to come to see spiritually. That, as one people of God in communion with my Son, you may bear witness to the truth with your life. Pray, my children, that, together with my Son, you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters. I am with you and am blessing you with a motherly blessing.”





At the moment of Our Lady's apparition in Medjugorie, in the Field of Apparitions at Caritas, the sun suddenly came up behind the mountain. We all knew Our Lady was giving Her sign of “the Woman

clothed in the sun.” It happened so quickly. Several in the community said the sun just “popped up.”

This Valley surrounded by mountains is filled with peace. One can feel it. Today's message gave special words that go to our foundation. Our Lady gave a message on October 6, 1986, to a Friend of Medjugorie to “witness with your life.”

Also, at the moment of the apparition, a group of pilgrims, gathered in prayer outside of Maryana's house, where the apparition took place, experienced another beautiful sign.

One witness relates: There were crowds of people and everyone was looking up. We did not know what they were looking at. So when I looked up I saw some white birds, right above the house of Maryana, the seer who saw the apparition today.

For some, it was just amazing and it gives us hope!

These white doves are a beautiful sign of the presence of the Queen of Peace. The title given by Our Lady to herself in Medjugorie.

Glory be to the father and to the son and to the Holy Spirit. AMEN.





